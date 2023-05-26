LIVE Updates| GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Scorecards To Be Out At gseb.org, Check Latest Updates And Direct Link Here
GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Scroll down for the latest updates on the official website, gseb.org, where candidates who took the GSEB HSC exams for Arts and Commerce stream and the GUJCET 2023 exam can access their results.
Trending Photos
GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023:The Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2023 will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) tomorrow. The GSEB announced the 12th board results for the science stream on May 2, 2023 at 9 am.
Students can check and download their GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 on the official website, gseb.org, once released. To access their Class 12th board arts and commerce results, students have to submit their roll number, birthdate and other details on the GSEB result website.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For the Latest & Live Updates On GSEB 12th Science Result 2023
GSEB Class 12th Arts & Commerce Result 2023: Science Result Announced 2023
On its official website, www.gseb.org, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced that 1,06,347 students' GSEB HSC Science Result 2023. Boys this year have fared better than girls, with a pass rate of 66.32% compared to 64.66% for girls. According to the data we have, 1,06,347 out of the 107663 students who enrolled for the Gujarat Board 12th Science Exams 2023 showed up for GSEB HSC Result 2023.
GSEB 12th Arts & Commerce Result 2023: Latest update
Results for the Art and Commerce streams will be annoucned by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education on gseb.org. Students who took the exam from March 14 through March 29 and are awaiting the results can keep checking latest updates on the GSEB website. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, students can expect the Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023 anytime in the last week of May 2023.