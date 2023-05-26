LIVE Updates| GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Scorecards To Be Out At gseb.org, Check Latest Updates And Direct Link Here

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023:The Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Results 2023 will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) tomorrow. The GSEB announced the 12th board results for the science stream on May 2, 2023 at 9 am.

Students can check and download their GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 on the official website, gseb.org, once released. To access their Class 12th board arts and commerce results, students have to submit their roll number, birthdate and other details on the GSEB result website.