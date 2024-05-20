Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA HSC 12TH RESULT 2024

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result To Be OUT Tomorrow At mahresult.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: According to the official notice, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will publish the HSC 12th Result tomorrow, May 21 at 1 PM on the official website mahresult.nic.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 board results on May 21 at 1 p.m. Once released, Maharashtra Board HSC students will be able to view their scorecards on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were held offline from February 21 to March 19, 2024. To check the scorecard, candidates must enter the right registration number or roll number, as well as the password.

According to MSBSHSE data, a total of 15,13,909 candidates enrolled for the state's HSC examination this year. It includes 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. The science stream has the most candidates registered for the HSC examination (7,60,046 students), followed by the arts stream (3,81,982) and the commerce stream (3,29,905).

In the Maharashtra board HSC examination 2024, students must receive at least 33% of the possible marks in each subject combined with an overall pass percentage. Supplementary exams are set for July and August, with online form submissions beginning on May 27.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024. 

20 May 2024
16:26 IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On MSBSHSE Class 12th Result. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

