Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Board Results To Be Out By This Date? Now Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date And Time

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Result: The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 are expected to be released very soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website, mahresult.nic.in, shortly after the results are announced, allowing students to view their results. Visit the official websites, mahresult.nic.in OR mahahsscboard.in, to view the results. Nearly 16 lakh students appeared in Maharashtra SSC exam in 2024. In addition to this, nearly 14 lakh students appeared in Maharashtra Board HSC exam.

When Will The Result Come Out?

As per the media reports, the results for Class 10th and 12th are expected in third week of May.

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Result: How to Check Score

Students can also check their result through digilocker — digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC HSC Result: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results

1. Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.

2. Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Click enter and download the page.

5. After downloading the result take out a print out for future reference.

Minimum Passing Criteria

As per MSBSHSE norms, students are required to score at least 35% marks in theory and practical to be declared pass in the board exams.

How Were The Results Last Year?

In 2023, a total of 1,416,371 students sat for the Maharashtra HSC exams, out of which 1,292,468 successfully passed, leading to an overall pass rate of 91.25%. Among these, female students demonstrated higher success, achieving a pass rate of 93.73%, which was notably higher than the 89.14% pass rate recorded by male students.