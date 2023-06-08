Live Updates | NEET Result 2023: NEET Result This Week, Answer Key RELEASED At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

NEET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key on June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. The NEET result 2023 will be out on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6, 2023. The processing fee for each answer key challenge is ₹200/-. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.