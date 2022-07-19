NewsEducation
NEET UG 2022 Controversy LIVE: Cheating racket busted, irregularities in exam in Rajasthan, check latest updates

 NEET UG Controversy LIVE: The CBI arrested 8 people for NEET examination rigging.. 8 people arrested by the central agency included the suspected mastermind and paper solvers who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said, as per PTI reports. 

The central agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged, reported PTI. Read more

Shocking reports regarding the NEET exam have also emerged from Rajasthan. According to Rajasthan MP Hamuman Beniwal, a school in Kucham City of Naugaur district was claimed to be conducting the exam been after the conclusion time that was 5.20 pm. Reports of changing the NEET paper have also emerged from the state.

The NTA conducted NEET UG 2022 exam on Sunday (July 17) and over 18 lakh students registered for the medical entrance examination. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities. The NTA will soon release results for NEET UG 2022. ALSO READ- NEET UG: Female students asked to remove innerwear at exam centre in Kerala

19 July 2022
12:56 PM

NEET 2022 Kerala controversy 

Complaint fictitious, filed with wrong intentions: NEET exam centre superintendent in Kollam to NTA on girl being asked to remove innerwear. (PTI)
 

09:45 AM

NEET UG 2022 shockers

While allegations of cheating and leak surround the NEET paper, a shocking incident has come into light where female candidates were asked to remove their innerwears during the checking process at the examination centre, read full report here

07:59 AM

NEET exam rigging

 Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal on his twitter claimed that the NEET UG 2022 exam was being conducted even after the scheduled time of conclusion in the Kuchaman City of Nagaur district. Beniwal has demanded high level investigation in the matter.

07:51 AM

NEET UG 2022

In shocking developments, reports of changing of NEET paper have emerged from Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

07:27 AM

NEET UG 2022

While CBI busted the NEET cheating racket, many aspirants are demanding for second attempt for NEET UG 2022 exam

07:23 AM

NEET UG 2022

The 8 people arrested by CBI for NEET exam cheating included paper solvers, proxy candidates who impersonated real candidates to appear in NEET 2022 exam. CBI has also arrested the suspected mastermind NEET cheating reacket. 

07:23 AM

NEET UG 2022

07:21 AM

NEET cheating racket

Just day after NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022, CBI arrested 8 people who allegedly were involved in rigging NEET exam.

