NIRF Ranking 2022: According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, AIIMS New Delhi remains the undisputed winner as the best medical college in India this year. AIIMS not only ranked first in the medical category but also ninth overall, implying that it is the ninth best college in India, regardless of the stream.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, took first place with an overall score of 92.07 in the previous year, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education, Chandigarh, and Research and Christian Medical College, Vellore with scores of 82.62 and 75.33, respectively. ALSO READ: NIRF Ranking 2022: 8 IITs in India's top 10 Universities

NIRF was launched on September 29, 2015, to rank Indian universities and colleges based on objective criteria in order to promote competitive excellence. Research institutions, universities, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, architecture, and dental schools are among them. The NIRF ranking list is based on the following criteria: teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practise, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception. Over 7,000 institutions were included in this year's NIRF ranking. ALSO READ: CBSE to bring major changes in assessment criteria following NEP 2020- Key points

NIRF 2022: BEST MEDICAL COLLEGES

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: King George`s Medical University

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur

Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 22: AMU

Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College

Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Beginning next year, the NIRF and AIIRA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) rankings will be combined. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NIRF will expand the sub-categories to include entrepreneurship and innovation. NIRF now has 11 sub-categories.