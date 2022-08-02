NewsEducation
NEET 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA prepares to release NEET answer key SOON at neet.nta.nic.in amid students' demand for second attempt

NEET UG Live: While NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released soon the official website neet.nta.nic.in, students across the country are urging NTA to conduct the exam one more time and provide them a second chance to appear in the exam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:05 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA prepares to release NEET answer key SOON at neet.nta.nic.in amid students' demand for second attempt
LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by this week on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited. NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper. Students also claim that several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year and this year JEE Main is also being conducted twice, hence the same provision can be followed for the NEET exam.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates NEET UG 2022

02 August 2022
11:27 AM

NEET Answer Key

Students across the country are urge NTA to provide second attempt for NEET UG 2022.

 

11:23 AM

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Students can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available
  • NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code
  • Match the responses mentioned in the answer key
  • Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official
11:14 AM

NEET UG 2022

While Students wait for NTA to release the NEET answer key for the medical entrance examination that was held on July 17, IIT Bombay has released the exam schedule for JEE Advanced 2022 exam at jeeadv.ac.in, registration will begin at August 7. Check full schedule here

10:25 AM

NEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India

The education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Check out India's top Medical institutes here

10:06 AM

NEET students demand second attempt

While students continue to demand a second attempt for the single largest medical entrance examination, NTA has not issued any statement on re-exam for NEET  and is expected to release the answer key for the NEET question paper soon. 

09:20 AM

NTA has released the admit cards for CUET UG 2022 exam, direct link to download here

09:18 AM

NEET 2022: Students stir online campaign, demand second attempt

To make the education ministry, NTA, and other stakeholders of NEET UG 2022 hear their demands, NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET.

 

09:16 AM

NEET UG 2022

While students wait for the NEET answer key, NTA will release the CUET UG 2022 admit cards today, August 2, on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in at 10 am, check details here 

09:13 AM

NEET Answer Key releasing soon

NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.ac.in. However, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for the medical entrance exam citing various reason.

neet 2022NEET UG 2022NEET answer keyneet 2022 answer keyNEET 2022 resultneet ugneet.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?