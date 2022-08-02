NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA prepares to release NEET answer key SOON at neet.nta.nic.in amid students' demand for second attempt
NEET UG Live: While NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released soon the official website neet.nta.nic.in, students across the country are urging NTA to conduct the exam one more time and provide them a second chance to appear in the exam.
NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by this week on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited. NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.
Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper. Students also claim that several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year and this year JEE Main is also being conducted twice, hence the same provision can be followed for the NEET exam.
NEET Answer Key
Students across the country are urge NTA to provide second attempt for NEET UG 2022.
After the irregularities happened in #NEETUG 2022, aspirants must get a fair chance. NEET is the India's only exam for getting seat into MBBS course, which make it toughest.
A fair extra attempt should be given to aspirants.#ExtraAttemptNEETUG#NEETUGSecondAttempt
— Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) August 1, 2022
NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download
Students can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available
- NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen
- Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code
- Match the responses mentioned in the answer key
- Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official
NEET UG 2022
While Students wait for NTA to release the NEET answer key for the medical entrance examination that was held on July 17, IIT Bombay has released the exam schedule for JEE Advanced 2022 exam at jeeadv.ac.in, registration will begin at August 7. Check full schedule here
NEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India
The education ministry has released the NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Check out India's top Medical institutes here
The top 03 institutions under MEDICAL category in the newly-released #IndiaRankings2022, National Institute Ranking Framework. For detailed info, visit #NIRF portal: https://t.co/v0Oh5Zm0gG pic.twitter.com/zJkMukzvN4
— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 15, 2022
NEET students demand second attempt
While students continue to demand a second attempt for the single largest medical entrance examination, NTA has not issued any statement on re-exam for NEET and is expected to release the answer key for the NEET question paper soon.
NTA has released the admit cards for CUET UG 2022 exam, direct link to download here
NEET 2022: Students stir online campaign, demand second attempt
To make the education ministry, NTA, and other stakeholders of NEET UG 2022 hear their demands, NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET.
#NEETUGSecondAttempt
Ca - twice a year
Jee- twice a year
Neet- ONLY ONCE A YEAR DESPITE SCAMS AND IRREGULARITIES
— डॉ विवेक भाटी(MBBS,DCH,DNB(Paedia)शिशुरोगविशेषज्ञ (@drvivekbhati) July 21, 2022
NEET UG 2022
While students wait for the NEET answer key, NTA will release the CUET UG 2022 admit cards today, August 2, on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in at 10 am, check details here
NEET Answer Key releasing soon
NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.ac.in. However, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for the medical entrance exam citing various reason.
