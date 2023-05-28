topStoriesenglish2614671
NTA CMAT RESULT 2023

Live Updates| CMAT Result 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA To Release CMAT Scorecards SOON

CMAT 2023 Result Live Updates:  NTA will soon announce the CMAT Result 2023 on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the latest updates.

May 28, 2023

NTA CMAT 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 Result 2023. According to media reports, the NTA CMAT Result 2023 is expected to be declared today May 28, however, the official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

This year, over 50,000 candidates appeared for the MBA entrance test and are awaiting the NTA CMAT Result 2023. Once released,  candidates will be able to check their CMAT 2023 Result on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The Direct Link for the same will also be provided here.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On NTA CMAT Result 2023

28 May 2023
13:07 PM

NTA CMAT 2023 Result Live Updates: Details Mentioned On CMAT Scorecard

- Candidate’s name and roll number

- Category and Gender

- Date of birth

- Mother and Father’s name

- CMAT registration/ application number

- CMAT sectional score

- CMAT overall score

- CMAT sectional and overall percentile 

- Qualifying status

- Contact details

13:03 PM

CMAT Result 2023 Live Updates: How to download CMAT Scorecard

Step 1: Candidates can follow the steps below to download the CMAT scorecard 2023:

Step 2: Visit the NTA CMAT official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 3: Look for the CMAT 2023 result link

Step 4: Click the link to open the login page

Step 5: Fill out required details such as application number, date of birth, etc.

Step 6: Press the ‘Submit’ button

Step 7: The CMAT scorecard details will be displayed on  the screen

Step 8: Check for details such as personal information, and take out a print for further reference purposes

13:02 PM

NTA CMAT Result 2023Live Updates

NTA will soon release the CMAT 2023 Result on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. As per latest reports the NTA may declare the CMAT results today. To check the CMAT result 2023, you must keep handy the login credentials as mentioned in your CMAT Admit Card.

