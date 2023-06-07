Live Updates | Odisha Boards Result 2023: CHSE Class 12th Arts Result To Be Released Tomorrow At chseodisha.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Odisha Boards Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will likely announce the Class 12 Arts stream result tomorrow, June 8 on the official website. The board will soon make a statement on the result timing. When the results are made available, students who took the exams can check them at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. The CHSE Class 12 exams for the commerce and arts streams began on March 2 and ended on April 4 and April 5, respectively. In contrast, the science stream's exams began on March 1 and ended on April 4.

The board recently announced the results for the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams. The total pass rate for the Science and Commerce streams has fallen significantly. The board's overall pass rate for the Commerce stream was 81.12%. 24,082 people showed up in total, and 19,526 of them passed the board exams.

