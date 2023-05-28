RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Result SOON, Check Latest Update

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will release the RBSE 10th Result 2023 soon. As per reports, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 is expected to be released anytime soon. Once declared, students of class 10 will be able to check their results from the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The scorecard features essential information about the students, such as their name, roll number, subjects taken, parents' names, date of birth, individual subject marks, total marks achieved, and whether they have qualified or not. Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 13, 2023.

To successfully clear the examination, students are typically required to obtain around 33 percent of marks in each subject. This minimum passing requirement ensures that students have a basic understanding and competency in each subject area.

