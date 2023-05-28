topStoriesenglish2614640
NewsEducation
RBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Result SOON, Check Latest Update

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Ajmer Board class 10th Result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Result SOON, Check Latest Update
LIVE Blog

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will release the RBSE 10th Result 2023 soon. As per reports, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 is expected to be released anytime soon. Once declared, students of class 10 will be able to check their results from the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The scorecard features essential information about the students, such as their name, roll number, subjects taken, parents' names, date of birth, individual subject marks, total marks achieved, and whether they have qualified or not. Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 13, 2023.

To successfully clear the examination, students are typically required to obtain around 33 percent of marks in each subject. This minimum passing requirement ensures that students have a basic understanding and competency in each subject area.

Stay Connected With Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On RBSE 10th Result 2023

28 May 2023
12:20 PM

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Can be Declared Anytime

As per the media reports, Rajasthan Board may declare the BSER 10th result anytime.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?