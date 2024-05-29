RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT At 5 PM- Check Latest Updates Here

RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER Ajmer, will release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2024 today, May 29. According to the RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date and Time Notice, the results will be announced at 5 p.m. Students can view their Rajasthan 10th exam results 2024 on the official website (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) and DigiLocker. The RBSE held class 10th board exams from March 7 to March 30, 2024. This year, 10,62,342 students took the exam, and the results will be published today. According to the official update, the results will be given first at a press conference, followed by an online link to the marksheet download.

To pass the RBSE 10th exam, applicants must obtain at least 33%. The theoretical examinations for Class 10th are for 80 marks, while the practical assessment is carried out on 20 marks.