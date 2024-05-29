RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT At 5 PM- Check Latest Updates Here
RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSER Ajmer will release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2024 today, May 29. This year, 10,62,342 students appeared for the RBSE 10th exam, scroll down for latest update.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER Ajmer, will release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2024 today, May 29. According to the RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date and Time Notice, the results will be announced at 5 p.m. Students can view their Rajasthan 10th exam results 2024 on the official website (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) and DigiLocker. The RBSE held class 10th board exams from March 7 to March 30, 2024. This year, 10,62,342 students took the exam, and the results will be published today. According to the official update, the results will be given first at a press conference, followed by an online link to the marksheet download.
To pass the RBSE 10th exam, applicants must obtain at least 33%. The theoretical examinations for Class 10th are for 80 marks, while the practical assessment is carried out on 20 marks.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year trends
In the previous year, 10,66,300 students took the Rajasthan board Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was 90.49 percent. Girls did better than boys, with a pass rate of 91.31 percent. The passing percentage for boys was 89.78 percent.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Live: Students appeared for the exam
This year, as many as 10,62,342 students took the RBSE 10th final test. The results will be announced today, May 29.
RBSE 10th Result 2024: Here's how to check marks
Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the RBSE Class 10 result link.
Please provide your roll number.
Online, you can check your Class 10 marks.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Result to be announced shortly
At 5 p.m. today, RBSE officials will hold a press conference to reveal the Rajasthan board Class 10 results. Along with the results, the board will announce the pass percentage, total number of candidates, toppers' list, and other information.
RBSE Result 2024 Live updates: Time of the result
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live The Rajasthan board Class 10 results are scheduled to be announced at 5 p.m. Students will receive scorecards online following the announcement of the results.
RBSE Class 10th Result Live: When will the result be announced?
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 10 board exam results on Wednesday, May 29. The exam was taken for about 10 lakh students from March 7 to March 30, 2024.