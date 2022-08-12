NewsEducation
TS EAMCET 2022 RESULTS

Telangana TS EAMCET Results 2022 LIVE: TS EAMCET results likely to be released TODAY at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check time and other details here

TS EAMCET 2022 Results Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will declare the TS EAMCET result 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in 2022. The TS EAMCET results 2022 date and time is August 12 at 11 am, according to the latest media reports. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the result date and time. By entering their login information, such as their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth, applicants can view the TS EAMCET results 2022. The education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will reportedly announce the TS EAMCET 2022 results at a press conference.

The TS EAMCET 2022 engineering test took place from July 18 to July 20, but the dates for the agriculture exam were July 30 and July 31. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), JNTUH administers the TS EAMCET exam 2022 to candidates seeking admission to the state's universities and private colleges' professional programs.

12 August 2022
09:41 AM

Telangana TS EAMCET Results 2022: Answer key release date

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad released the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key on July 31. The final answer keys will be issued along with the EAMCET results 2022 TS.

09:33 AM

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Exam Dates

TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the Engineering stream was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates are advised to have their login information handy so they may view the TS EAMCET 20022 results.

09:32 AM

TS EAMCET 2022: Manabadi official website

Candidates will be able to check the result of TS EAMCET 2022 at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in 2022. It is expected that Telangana EAMCET results 2022 will be announced on August 12 at 11 AM.

09:31 AM

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Expected time

As per the media reports, the TS EAMCET Results 2022 expected date and time is August 12 at 11 am. The TS EAMCET 2022 result link will be activated at the Telangana EAMCET 2022 official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in 2022.

