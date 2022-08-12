TS EAMCET 2022 Results Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will declare the TS EAMCET result 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in 2022. The TS EAMCET results 2022 date and time is August 12 at 11 am, according to the latest media reports. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the result date and time. By entering their login information, such as their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth, applicants can view the TS EAMCET results 2022. The education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will reportedly announce the TS EAMCET 2022 results at a press conference.

The TS EAMCET 2022 engineering test took place from July 18 to July 20, but the dates for the agriculture exam were July 30 and July 31. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), JNTUH administers the TS EAMCET exam 2022 to candidates seeking admission to the state's universities and private colleges' professional programs.