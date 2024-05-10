Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT SOON At mahresult.nic.in- Check Latest Update Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not release the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2024 today, May 10, 2024.Maharashtra HSC results are scheduled to be released soon. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the HSC Results 2024 via a press conference, followed by an online marksheet link. Once the Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 is issued, aspirants will be able to check and download it from the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students must provide their roll number and mother's name to verify their scoring.

To pass, students must earn at least 35% in each subject. This includes both a theoretical and practical exam for all disciplines, both required and optional.

Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website MAH results i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2024 links on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Review the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Re-evaluation process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will be able to request a verification or reassessment of the Maharashtra board results 2024. To apply, they must complete an application form at their individual institutions. The charge for subject verification is Rs. 50 per subject, whereas revaluation is Rs. 300 per subject.

The Maharashtra Board held its Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC - Class 12) Examinations 2024 from February 21 to March 19, 2024. Over 14 lakh candidates are reported to have taken the exam. The Maha Board will reveal the official facts like passing percentage, total number of students who appeared and passed, toppers list, and other details via a press conference.