Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Board Result To Be OUT Today At 1 PM On mahresult.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

Maharashtra 12th Result 2024: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will be released today, May 21 at 1 PM. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the 12th results via a press conference. Students who took the Maharashtra HSC exam 2024 can check and download their results and marksheets from the official website, mahresult.nic.in. To download the result, candidates need to enter their roll number and mother's first name. Find the steps to download the HSC Result 2024 and other details below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Steps To Check Class 12th Scores

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 can be accessed online at mahresult.nic.in. Follow these instructions to view the Maharashtra Board 12th HSC result:

Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC results 2024' link.

Enter the student's roll number and mother’s name in the provided fields.

Click on the 'View Results' button to submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

To pass, students need at least 35 percent marks. Those who do not achieve passing marks can take supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Details to check on MSBSHSE 12th marksheet

Seat number

Name

Subjects

Subject Code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Maximum marks

Qualifying status

The HSC 12th results 2024 will be published online after the press conference. Students can also check the results via SMS. Note that the online results are provisional. Students should visit their schools to collect original marksheets.