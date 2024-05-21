Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751089
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA HSC 12TH RESULT 2024

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Board Result To Be OUT Today At 1 PM On mahresult.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

Maharashtra HSC result 2024 will be released today, May 21 at 1 PM in a press conference, scroll down for the steps to check scores. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Board Result To Be OUT Today At 1 PM On mahresult.nic.in- Check Important Details Here Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024

Maharashtra 12th Result 2024: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will be released today, May 21 at 1 PM. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the 12th results via a press conference. Students who took the Maharashtra HSC exam 2024 can check and download their results and marksheets from the official website, mahresult.nic.in. To download the result, candidates need to enter their roll number and mother's first name. Find the steps to download the HSC Result 2024 and other details below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Steps To Check Class 12th Scores

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 can be accessed online at mahresult.nic.in. Follow these instructions to view the Maharashtra Board 12th HSC result:

Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC results 2024' link.
Enter the student's roll number and mother’s name in the provided fields.
Click on the 'View Results' button to submit.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

To pass, students need at least 35 percent marks. Those who do not achieve passing marks can take supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Details to check on MSBSHSE 12th marksheet

Seat number
Name
Subjects
Subject Code
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Maximum marks
Qualifying status

The HSC 12th results 2024 will be published online after the press conference. Students can also check the results via SMS. Note that the online results are provisional. Students should visit their schools to collect original marksheets.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission