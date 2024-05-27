Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Link Active At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary, Pune, has announced the MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result for today, May 27, 2024, at 11 am. The result link was activated at 1 pm and students can download their exam results from the official websites mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.81%. This year, the Konkan region emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 99.01 percent, while the Nagpur division was the lowest performing region with 94.73 percent.

This year, 15,49,326 students took the exam, out of which 14,84,431 passed. 81,991 students achieved 90 percent or higher, with a total of 5,58,021 students scoring greater than 75 percent. Out of the total 23288 schools, 9382 received 100%.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Fill in your roll number and mother's first name.

5. Access and get the scorecard.

6. Save and take a print out for future reference.

According to the Maharashtra class 10 grading scheme 2024, students who score 75% or higher will receive a distinction grade. Those who receive scores ranging from 60% to 74% will be placed in the first category, and so on. The grading method is based on the Maharashtra board's curriculum. According to the passing criteria, the minimum passing scores for the Maharashtra 10th board results 2024 are 35% in both major and optional subjects. These 35% marks comprise scores from both theoretical and practical exams.