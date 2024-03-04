Maharashtra WRD Result 2024 OUT At wrd.maharashtra.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

Maharashtra WRD Result 2024: The Maharashtra Water Resource Department, also known as Jalsampada Vibhag, has released the results for the recruitment exam 2024 for various Group B and C positions. Individuals who participated in the Maharashtra WRD recruitment exam 2024 can now access their results on the official website, wrd.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra WRD result 2024 is available in PDF format, and candidates need their login credentials, such as registration number and password, to download it.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 4,497 vacancies across different positions, including Canal Inspector (Daftar Karkoon), Civil Engineering Assistant, Assistant Draughtsman, Geological Assistant, and various other posts. The selection process for the Maharashtra WRD recruitment involves a written exam, typing test, and document verification.

Maharashtra WRD Result 2024: Steps To Check

- Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Water Resource Department at wrd.maharashtra.gov.in.

- On the homepage, find and click on the link for Maharashtra WRD Result 2024.

- The result in PDF format will open on your screen.

- Search for your name and roll number in the document.

- Verify your Maharashtra WRD exam result 2024 status.

- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The written exam for Maharashtra WRD recruitment took place on December 27, 29, and 31, 2023, as well as on January 1 and 2, 2024. The examination was conducted at 126 centers within the state of Maharashtra. The written test comprised 100 questions, and candidates had a duration of 2 hours to complete the paper. The Maharashtra WRD answer key 2024 was released on February 14.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or notifications related to the Maharashtra WRD recruitment process. This comprehensive evaluation process ensures the selection of qualified individuals to contribute to the various roles within the Water Resource Department.