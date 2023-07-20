trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637775
NewsEducation
MHT CET COUNSELLING 2023

MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

MHT CET 2023: The candidates who have registered for the MHT CET Counselling, can download the final merit list from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here File Photo

MHT CET Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET Counselling can access the final merit list via the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for counselling can register for the CAP Round 1 beginning today, July 20, 2023.

The direct URL and steps are provided below. From July 20, 2023 to July 22, 2023, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP Round 1 option forms online using their candidate login. On July 25, 2023, the provisional allotment of option form for CAP Round 1 will be displayed.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Schedule


cre Trending Stories
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I 19-Jul-23
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate July 20 to 22
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-l 25-Jul
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her loginas per Allotment of CAP Round I. July 26 to 28
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. July 26 to 28

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the BE/BTech section.

3. Click on the final merit list status link on the homepage.

4. Register yourself and login.

5. The final merit list will be displayed.

6. Download the list and keep a copy

MHT CET Counselling 2023; direct link here

The candidate must ensure that the information displayed on the final merit details of his/her claims, including name, qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and special reservation, is correct.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest