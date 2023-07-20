MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET Counselling can access the final merit list via the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for counselling can register for the CAP Round 1 beginning today, July 20, 2023.

The direct URL and steps are provided below. From July 20, 2023 to July 22, 2023, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP Round 1 option forms online using their candidate login. On July 25, 2023, the provisional allotment of option form for CAP Round 1 will be displayed.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Schedule

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I 19-Jul-23 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate July 20 to 22 Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-l 25-Jul Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her loginas per Allotment of CAP Round I. July 26 to 28 Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. July 26 to 28

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the BE/BTech section.

3. Click on the final merit list status link on the homepage.

4. Register yourself and login.

5. The final merit list will be displayed.

6. Download the list and keep a copy

The candidate must ensure that the information displayed on the final merit details of his/her claims, including name, qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and special reservation, is correct.