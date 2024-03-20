MHT CET 2024 Correction Window Opens Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Details Here

MHT CET 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will open the rectification window today, March 20, 2024. Candidates who have already registered can update their applications on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The rectification window will remain open until March 22nd, and applicants are encouraged to make modifications before then to avoid any last-minute conflicts. Candidates who have made mistakes in their applications, such as phone numbers and email addresses, can change them once the correction window link is active. According to the official notice, candidates who made mistakes while filling out the application form can correct them by going into their account between March 20 and March 22, 2024. Changes can be made to the candidate's name, date of birth, photograph, gender, and group (with an extra late cost).

MHT CET 2024: Here’s how to make changes

1. Go to MAHACET's official website, mahacet.org.

2. Click on the login link and provide the relevant information.

3. The MHT CET application form window will be opened.

4. Check the form and make any necessary adjustments.

5. Click submit to download the confirmation page.

6. Remove the print for future reference.

MAH-MHT CET 2024 (PCM/PCB Group) will take place in April 2024. The PCB group test will take place from April 16 to April 23, 2024, while the PCM group exam will be held from April 25 to April 30, 2024.