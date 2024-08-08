MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List To Be Released Today At fe2024.mahacet.org- Steps To Check Here

MHT CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET 2024 final merit list today, August 8, 2024. Candidates who applied for First Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions for the academic year 2024-25 can view and download the final merit list on the official website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

In addition to the final merit list for Maharashtra state and All India category candidates, the CET Cell will also publish the provisional category-wise seat matrix for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. After releasing these lists, shortlisted candidates must submit and confirm their option forms for CAP Round 1 through their login between August 9 and 11. The provisional allotment for CAP Round 1 will be announced on August 14.

Candidates can accept their allotted seats through their login from August 16 to August 18, 2024. To confirm the seat allotment, candidates must self-verify the allocation by accepting a declaration through their login. They need to verify that their claims regarding qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservations are accurate and that the documents uploaded to support these claims are authentic and correct.

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET 2024 final merit list.

Step 3: A new page will open, where you'll need to enter the required details.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2024 final merit list will then be displayed on your screen.

Following CAP Round 1, candidates should report to the allotted institute, submit the required documents, and pay the necessary fees to confirm their admission between August 16 and August 18, 2024.