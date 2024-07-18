MHT CET 3 Year LLB CAP Round 2024 Registration Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MHT CET 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration for the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP counselling 2024 today, July 18, 2024. Candidates who passed the MHT CET 3-Year LLB Exam this year can register for counselling on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the schedule, the electronic screening of submitted documents and application forms will occur from July 21, 2024. The alphabetised list of candidates will be released on July 23, 2024. Candidates can submit queries from July 23 to July 26.

The final merit list will be published on July 29, 2024. Those allotted a seat must report to their respective institutes.

MHT CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Counselling Registration’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your name, email address, mobile number, and other required details.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Review your application form and click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future reference.

MHT CET 2024: Documents required

Passport-size photo (JPG/JPEG format, 20KB to 50KB)

Scanned signature (JPG/JPEG format, 10KB to 20KB)

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet or equivalent

Conversion Certificate for CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB board candidates

MAH-LLB 2024 CET scorecard

Degree mark sheet (for 3-year LLB students)

MHT CET Law application form

Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate indicating place of birth, or birth certificate indicating place of birth

The registration fee for the MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024 is Rs 200 for regular candidates and Rs 5,000 for NRI students.