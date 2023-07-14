MPPSC Prelims Result 2023 Released At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Scores Here

MPPSC Prelims Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC, declared the results of the State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 on July 12, 2023. Candidates who took the preliminary examination can access their results at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The URL and steps are provided below.

The commission held the preliminary exam on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in two sessions: one in the morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon and another in the afternoon from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. General studies was the first session paper, while general aptitude test was the second.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2023: Steps to download scores here

cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Preliminary Exam Result - State Service Exam 2022 Dated 12/07/2023".

3. The pdf will appear on the screen.

4. Search for your roll number with the help of your hall ticket 5. Download the result pdf and keep a copy for your own reference.

This year's preliminary examination resulted in 10351 applicants qualifying for the mains exam. A total of 457 positions are being filled through this recruiting.