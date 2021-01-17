हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MPSC

Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam 2021 dates announced, check other updates

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced that the date for the preliminary phase of the Maharashtra State Services exam has been rescheduled for March 14. 

Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam 2021 dates announced, check other updates
File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced that the date for the preliminary phase of the Maharashtra State Services exam has been rescheduled for March 14. 

The Maharashtra State Services exam was scheduled to be held in October, 2020. Around 2.5 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary examinations.

The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to the posts of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar.

Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam 2021 new date schedule:

1. The State Services Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on March 14, 2021 (Sunday) which was sceduled for October 11, 2020.

2. The Maharashtra Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on March 27, 2021 (Saturday) which was sceduled for November 1, 2020.

3. The Maharashtra Group B Combined Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) which was sceduled for November 22, 2020.

The exam comprise a paper on general studies (GS) and a civil services aptitude test (CSAT). For the GS paper, the candidate will have to answer 100 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. While, the CSAT exam will have a total of 80 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The time duration for both these papers is 2 hours.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will be held for 400 marks, a main exam will be held for 800 marks, and personal interview will carry 100 marks.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MPSCMaharashtra Public Service Commissionmpsc 2020mpsc 2021
Next
Story

BSEB Class 12 admit card released: Check official website for latest updates
  • 1,05,57,985Confirmed
  • 1,52,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M36S

A big accident happened in Jalore, Rajasthan