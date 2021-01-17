Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam 2021 dates announced, check other updates

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced that the date for the preliminary phase of the Maharashtra State Services exam has been rescheduled for March 14.

The Maharashtra State Services exam was scheduled to be held in October, 2020. Around 2.5 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary examinations.

The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to the posts of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar.

Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam 2021 new date schedule:

1. The State Services Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on March 14, 2021 (Sunday) which was sceduled for October 11, 2020.

2. The Maharashtra Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on March 27, 2021 (Saturday) which was sceduled for November 1, 2020.

3. The Maharashtra Group B Combined Prelims Exam 2020 will now be held on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) which was sceduled for November 22, 2020.

The exam comprise a paper on general studies (GS) and a civil services aptitude test (CSAT). For the GS paper, the candidate will have to answer 100 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. While, the CSAT exam will have a total of 80 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The time duration for both these papers is 2 hours.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will be held for 400 marks, a main exam will be held for 800 marks, and personal interview will carry 100 marks.