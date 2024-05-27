MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 10th class board examination results today, Monday, 27 May 2024, at 1 pm. Students can check their Class 10 results on the official website mahresult.nic.in using their roll number and mother's name. Preliminary details, such as the pass percentage, will be disclosed at 11 am, but the direct result link will activate at 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Date And Time

This year, the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result will be declared today, Monday, 27 May 2024, at 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites To Check Scores

- mahahsscboard.in

- mahresult.nic.in

- sscresult.mkcl.org

- results.digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: How To Check Scores

- Visit any of the official websites: mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

- Click on the direct result link for Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 on the homepage.

- A login page will appear.

- Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

- Click the submit button.

- Your 10th result will be displayed.

- Review your scores carefully.

- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Exam Details

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were held from 1 to 26 March 2024. After the release of the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024, students can check details like gender-wise and division-wise results. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results. The Maharashtra HSC Results, declared on 21 May, had an overall passing percentage of 93.37%.