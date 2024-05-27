MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Toppers List: Check Toppers Name, Marks, District Wise Pass Percentage And Other Details

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC or class 10 results for 2024 today, May 27. A total of 95.81 percent of students passed the Maharashtra Board SSC exam. However, the result link will be activated at 1 pm. Once released, students who took the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024 can check their scores on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in by entering their seat number and mother’s name. About 15 lakh students participated in the SSC exam this year, held from March 1 to 26. Students need to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the MSBSHSE 10th exams.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: District Wise Pass Percentage

Konkan - 99.01%

Kolhapur - 97.45%

Mumbai - 95.83%

Amravati - 95.58%

Pune - 96.44%

Nashik - 95.28%

Latur - 95.27%

Sambhajinagar - 95.19%

Nagpur - 94.73%

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2024: Grading System

75% and above: Distinction

60% and above: First Distinction

45% to 59%: Second Division

35% to 44%: Pass Grade

Below 35%: Fail

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites To Check Scores

- mahahsscboard.in

- mahresult.nic.in

- sscresult.mkcl.org

- results.digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: How To Check Scores

- Visit any of the official websites: mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

- Click on the direct result link for Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 on the homepage.

- A login page will appear.

- Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

- Click the submit button.

- Your 10th result will be displayed.

- Review your scores carefully.

- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Toppers

The Maharashtra Board publishes its toppers list every year. This list includes the names of the top students, their ranks, and their total marks. It will be available here soon.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Exam Details

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were held from 1 to 26 March 2024. After the release of the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024, students can check details like gender-wise and division-wise results. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results. The Maharashtra HSC Results, declared on 21 May, had an overall passing percentage of 93.37%.