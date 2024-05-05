NEET 2024 Exam Today: Check Guidelines, Dress Code And Other Details Here

NEET Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will administer the NEET UG 2024 exam today, May 5, 2024. The NTA NEET exam will be held in a single shift across the country, from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m., at various exam centres. More than 24 lakh students will take the exam at various centres located in 557 cities throughout India and 14 cities outside the country. Candidates who want to take the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can obtain their admit cards from the NTA NEET official website, neet.ntaonline.in. Candidates must visit the website and enter their Application Number and Date of Birth to download their NEET (UG) - 2024 Admit Card.

NEET Exam 2024: Dress Code

a. Heavy clothing and/or long sleeves are not allowed. However, if candidates arrive at the Examination Centre dressed in cultural/customary attire, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, which is 12.30 pm, to allow for proper frisking without causing inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

b. Slippers and sandals with short heels are permissible. Shoes aren't authorised.

c. If any deviation is required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) conditions, specific NTA approval must be obtained before Admit Cards are given, according to the information bulletin.

NEET Exam 2024: Permitted Items

NEET UG admit card along with self declaration (undertaking) with postcard size photograph affixed on page 2 downloaded from the NTA website and correctly filled in

Valid ID proof, preferably an Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar, ration card, or Aadhaar enrolment number with a photo. Other legitimate identity proof provided by the government such as PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, Class 12 admit or registration card or passport, and genuine school identity card with photo would be considered only in case of non-availability.

All other IDs or photocopies of IDs, even if authenticated or scanned photos of IDs in mobile phones, will not be regarded valid ID proof.

Additional photograph same as uploaded on the NEET UG application form ahs to be pasted on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.

NEET Exam 2024: Reporting time

The NEET 2024 exam center's reporting time is 11:30 a.m., and the last entry into the exam hall is 1:30 p.m. Following this, candidates will not be able to enter the exam centre. No bio-breaks will be allowed during the first hour after the start of the exam and the last half-hour of the exam.