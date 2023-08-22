NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Last Date To Apply Today At mcc.nic.in, Result Soon- Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration for NEET PG Counselling Round 2 is set to close tonight, August 22. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will announce the NEET Counselling round 2 seat allotment results on their official website, mcc.nic.in. The servers for Round 2 registration will close at 12 am, and the payment window will close at 8 pm, according to the NEET Counselling timetable.

According to the NEET PG Counselling schedule, choice locking will begin today at pm and will last until 11:55 tonight. Candidates who have filled out their course and college choices will be forced to lock them.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website--mcc.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the MCC NEET PG Counselling tab

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your application number and date of birth

5. Access the counselling portal and apply for the counselling

6. Submit and save the page for future references

From August 23 to 24, MCC will handle the NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment. A tentative seat allotment result will also be released, with candidates given the option to report any irregularities. The final seat allocation will be announced on August 25.