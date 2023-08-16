trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649813
NewsEducation
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2023

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates who have not been allotted seats in Round 1 can register for Round 2 on the official website, mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin Round 2 registration tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 can register for Round 2 at mcc.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can apply for the position once registration opens.

Registration will commence on August 17, 2023 and end on August 22, 2023, according to the programme. The tentative seat matrix verification by participating institutes will be issued on August 18, 2023.

Choice locking will be available from August 19, 2023 to August 22, 2023 till 11.55 p.m., and on August 22, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 11.55 p.m.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

  • Visit the MCC-mcc.nic.in official website.
  • Select 'PG Medical Counselling'.
  • Register with a valid email address and phone number.
  • Make a note of the login information.
  • Log in once more to complete the application form.
  • Enter your personal and academic information.
  • Before submitting the form, double-check it.
  • Pay fees that are both refundable and non-refundable.

Once the seat allotment is issued, students must report to their assigned universities between August 27 and September 4, 2023, and verification will take place between September 5 and 8, 2023.

Please keep in mind that if a candidate was assigned a seat in Round 1 and chose to upgrade in Round 2, the Round 1 seats will be displayed as virtual vacancies in Round 2. The candidate may upgrade his or her seat from the second to the third round by paying new fees.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train