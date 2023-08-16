NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin Round 2 registration tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 can register for Round 2 at mcc.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can apply for the position once registration opens.

Registration will commence on August 17, 2023 and end on August 22, 2023, according to the programme. The tentative seat matrix verification by participating institutes will be issued on August 18, 2023.

Choice locking will be available from August 19, 2023 to August 22, 2023 till 11.55 p.m., and on August 22, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 11.55 p.m.



NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

Visit the MCC-mcc.nic.in official website.

Select 'PG Medical Counselling'.

Register with a valid email address and phone number.

Make a note of the login information.

Log in once more to complete the application form.

Enter your personal and academic information.

Before submitting the form, double-check it.

Pay fees that are both refundable and non-refundable.

Once the seat allotment is issued, students must report to their assigned universities between August 27 and September 4, 2023, and verification will take place between September 5 and 8, 2023.

Please keep in mind that if a candidate was assigned a seat in Round 1 and chose to upgrade in Round 2, the Round 1 seats will be displayed as virtual vacancies in Round 2. The candidate may upgrade his or her seat from the second to the third round by paying new fees.