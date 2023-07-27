NEET SS 2023 Registration Begins Today At natboard.edu.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has begun the registration process for NEET SS 2023, which will take place on July 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Specialty Courses should visit the NBE website at natboard.edu.in.The registration period will conclude on August 16, 2023. The exam will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. The outcome will be revealed on September 30, 2023.

NEET SS 2023: Steps to register here

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the application link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

NEET-SS 2023 will be the single eligibility cument entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic year 2023-24, and it will comprise the following: All DM/MCh Courses in India, including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, All DM/MCh Courses in Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, and All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (save Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses).