NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Schedule, Steps To Apply Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has issued the NEET SS Counselling 2023 dates, and registration for the first round begins today, November 8, 2023. Those who are qualified and interested can apply online at mcc.nic.in.The NEET Super Specialty counselling will be conducted in two rounds by the committee. The first phase of registration begins on November 8, and the deadline to apply is November 14, 2023 at noon. The payment can be made between November 8, 2023 and November 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. Candidates can make their selections from November 8, 2023 to November 14, 2023, and they can lock their selections from 4 PM on November 8, 2023 to 11.44 PM on November 14, 2023.

Candidates will be unable to alter their choices once they have been filled and locked. MCC will process the seat allotment based on the decisions from November 15, 2023, to November 16, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Schedule

Registration/Payment Facility November 8 to 14, 2023 Choice Filling/ Locking November 8 to 14, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment November 15 and 16, 2023 Result November 17, 2023 Reporting November 18 to 24, 2023

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

Step 1: Go to the NEET SS Counselling 2023 official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the NEET SS counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Fill out the allocation options.

Step 5: Pay the registration money and then click the final submission link.

The NEET SS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Candidates who were assigned seats in Round 1 should report to their assigned Institute between November 18, 2023 and November 24, 2023. NEET SS Counselling Round 2 will begin on November 27, 2023. Candidates can refer to the notice for more information on counselling dates, fees, a list of essential documents, and so on.