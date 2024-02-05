trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717869
NEET SS COUNSELLING 2023

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Special Round Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Schedule Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Resignation is only permitted for joined applicants who have been assigned seats in INI institutes, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET SS Counselling 2023: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS 2023) special round of counselling began with registration opened by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, February 5. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET SS 2023 exam can apply for the special counselling round through MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. The last day to apply is tomorrow, February 6. The application fee for NEET SS counselling 2023 is Rs 5,000, and it is non-refundable. 

The option locking facility will be available from 8:00 PM on February 6 to 8:00 AM on February 7, 2024. The seat processing will take place from February 7 to 8, 2024. MCC will release the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round Result on February 9. Selected candidates can report to their allotted medical college between February 10 and February 15, 2024.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

  • Visit MCC's official webpage at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the NEET SS tab, followed by the link for new registration.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the relevant documents.
  • Pay the registration fees and security deposit.
  • Submit and download the application form.
  • Take a print of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates

Registration, Payment

February 5, 2024 to February 6, 2024 (up to 7 pm)
Payment up to 11:55 pm of February 6, 2024
Choice filling, locking February 5, 2024 to February 7, 2024 (up to 8 pm), choice locking facility from 8 pm of February 6, 2024 to 8 am of February 7, 2024
Processing of Seat allotment

February 7, 2024 to February 8, 2024
Result

February 9, 2024

Reporting to the allotted institute

February 10, 2024 to February 15, 2024

"Candidates who have reported on their allotted seats through MCC (as per attached list) can now take their original certificates back from the allotted college. However, such candidates will not be eligible to participate in the Special Round of All India SS Counselling 2023. The seats so vacated will be included in the upcoming Special Round of SS Counselling 2023,” reads the official notice.

