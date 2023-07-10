NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Document Verification For B.Sc Nursing Ends Today At ipu.ac.in- Check Eligiblity And Other Details Here

NEET UG 2023: The NEET-UG score is used to determine admission to the B.Sc (Hons) Nursing Course at Indraprastha University. Candidates must pass the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET 2022). The application for admission to IPU has been released, and the deadline for completing the form is May 31, 2023. GGSIPU does not administer its own entrance exam for nursing programs. Candidates must fill out all of the essential information on the IPU counselling form, including their NEET score and college preferences, and then lock in all of their choices.

NEET UG 2023: Important Dates

It is for all applicants' information that the University is in the process of launching online registration and online document verification for restricted category candidates on June 28, 2023 (04:00 P.M.), and the registration deadline was July 3, 2023. The deadline for document verification is today, July 10, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: B.SC (Hons) Nursing program Eligibility Criteria

All candidates must appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate of 2023 (NEET UG 2023) and qualify be considered for admissions.

Admission Terms and Conditions:

Minimum qualifying criteria for entrance test to admission to B.Sc Nursing is as under:

General 50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC 40th Percentile

General-PwD 45th Percentile SC/ST/OBC-PWD 40th percentile

In respect of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC the marks obtained in 3 subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology shall be 40% individually.

B.SC Nursing 2023: Steps to register here

Candidates who have qualified for the IPU CET exam are required to register for the counselling process on the official website of GGSIPU. Payment of Counselling Fee: After registration, candidates are required to pay the counselling fee through online mode.

NEET UG 2023: B.SC (Hons) Colleges

(i) Lakshmi Bai Batra College Of Nursing

(ii) St. Stephen's College Of Nursing, Tis Hazari, Delhi (Christian Minority)

(iii) College of Nursing Hindu Rao Hospital

(iv) College of Nursing Kasturba Hospital

(v) Panna Dai College of Nursing, DDU

(vi) Shakuntala Devi College of Nursing

Candidates must enrol in the Centralised Online Counselling Process and pay the non-refundable fees of Rs. 1500/- and Rs 1000/-, with charges as applicable, according to the schedule for each CODE. The candidate must pay the necessary taxes and levies, which are non-refundable.