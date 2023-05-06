NEET UG 2023: Dress Code, Documents To Carry To Exam Centre, Check NTA's All Important Instructions Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023 exam on Sunday, May 7. The NEET exam for the candidates who were alloted examination centres in violence-hit Manipur has been postponed, however, the exam will be conducted as per schedule for all other candidates.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam on Sunday must follow the dress code. According to the information bulletin released by the NTA, candidates are required to wear light-coloured clots and long sleeves are NOT permitted.

However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate.

For footwear only slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are NOT permitted.

NEET UG 2023: Documents To Carry To Exam Centres

1. NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: All the candidates appearing for the exam must carry their NEET UG 2023 Hall Tickets to the exam centres without which they will not be permitted o entre the exam hall.

2. A printed copy of the NEET Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website with passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the application form pasted on it) should be carried by candidates to exam centres.

3. Candidates must also carry one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) - 2023 Examination.

4. One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.

5. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.

6. PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

NEET UG 2023: What Is NOT Allowed At Examination Centres

The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre

1. Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

2. Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager,

Health Band, etc.

3. Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

4. Any ornaments/metallic items.

5. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

6. Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Timing

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The NTA in its official information bulletin has clearly stated that No candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm.

Therefore, candidates must ensure that they leave home well in advance considering all facts like traffic, location of the Centre, weather conditions, etc. Candidates are expected to take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall.

Candidates Who have not downloaded their NEET Admit cards yet can do so by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in or can click on the NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link Here