NEET UG 2023 Registrations To Begin SOON On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date, Time & Latest Updates Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023. According to the latest reports the NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET 2023 at the beginning of the second week of March. The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. According to some media reports the NEET UG 2023 registration process was scheduled to commence on March 5, 2023 (Sunday), however, no official notification for the beginning of applications for NEET UG is released yet.

NEET UG 2023 Application Date

According to the Indian Express report, the NTA official has confirmed that the NEET UG 2023 application process will be commenced by the testing agecy on Monday (March 6).

NEET UG 2023: Here's How To Apply

Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Registration" Now register yourself by entering your name, mobile number, and email address Then login with system generated registration number and password Now fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form by entering all the required details like educational qualification, address, etc. Now pay the application fee and submit your NEET UG 2023 Application

Candidates are advised to check the credentials before submitting the NEET UG 2023 application to avoid any issue in registration. Candidates are also advised to entre their personal functional mobile number and e-mail address as the candidates will be contacted by the NTA on the same contact details provided on the application form for any further development.