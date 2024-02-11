NEET UG 2024 Registration Begins At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application process for NEET UG 2024. Prospective candidates interested in applying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024 can complete the registration and submit their applications on the official NEET UG website, neet.ntaonline.in. The deadline for applications, as mentioned in the information bulletin, is March 9, 2024.

The application fee for NEET UG varies, with ₹1700/- for General/NRI candidates, ₹1600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates. Payment should be made online. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official NTA NEET website.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Direct Link

NEET UG Registration 2024: Steps To Register Here

Visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click the "Registration" tab.

Create an account by entering your personal and contact information.

Log in and complete the application form.

Upload the essential documents in jpg and pdf formats, respectively.

Submit NEET registration fees category-wise.

The NEET UG 2024 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The Exam will have 200 questions and a total of 720 marks. Out of the 200, only 180 will be attempted. The questions will be MCQs. Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each, while Biology (Zoology plus Botany) will have 90 questions.NMC's decision has relaxed the eligibility requirements for taking the NEET UG Exam. Students who passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core topics may take the Biology/Biotechnology test at the 10+2 level from any recognised board.