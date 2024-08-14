NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins Today on mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 today. This round is for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats. Eligible candidates who have passed the medical entrance exam can apply via the MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Registration will be open until August 20. The MCC has also advised candidates to verify their eligibility and domicile status for institutional quota seats at central universities on the website.

"The conversion of seats will be carried out during Round 3 for AIQ, deemed, central universities/ institutes, AIIMS, JIPMER, BSc Nursing courses. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible candidates belonging to the said conversion category have exhausted," states MCC website.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: List of documents required

1. NEET Admit Card, Scorecard or Rank Letter

2. Class 10 and class 12 certificate and mark sheet

3. ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

4. Eight passport-size photographs

5. Provisional Allotment Letter

6. Caste Certificate or PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, choose "UG Medical" from the menu.

Go to the "Important Links" section and click on the registration link.

Fill in the required basic details on the registration form.

After registering, proceed to the choice filling and locking stage.

Select your preferred colleges and courses based on eligibility and availability.

Confirm your selections by locking them and then submit.

Download the confirmation page for your records.

The NEET counselling process will allocate 109,145 MBBS seats and 27,868 BDS seats. In addition, approximately 1,000 BSc Nursing seats and numerous seats for AYUSH and veterinary programs will also be distributed across India through this counselling process.