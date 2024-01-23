NIFT 2024 Exam City Slip Released On nift.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIFT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the notification slip for exam cities for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 today. Candidates can download the NIFT 2024 exam city intimation slip from the official website, NIFT.ac.in, using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The NIFT 2024 entrance exam, scheduled for February 5, will be conducted online and comprises two sections: the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT).

NIFT Exam City Slip 2024: Direct Link

The NIFT 2024 admit card for the entrance exam is anticipated to be available on nift.ac.in in the third week of January 2024. Eligible candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to retrieve their NIFT 2024 admit card.

NIFT Exam City Slip 2024: Steps To Download

- Check out nift.ac.in, the official website.

- Click on the NIFT city intimation slip 2024 link after you've reached the website's homepage.

- A login window will open on the screen as soon as you click it.

- Enter your password and NIFT entrance exam registration ID here, along with any other requested

login information.

- The screen will display the NIFT city notification slip.

As per the current schedule, the NIFT 2024 exam is set to take place on February 5, 2024, and will include two sections: Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT). The NIFT exam city slip provides details regarding the allotted exam test center in the respective city. Anticipated in the third week of January, the NIFT entrance exam 2024 admit card will be accessible on nift.ac.in. For additional information and specifics about NIFT 2024, candidates are advised to consult the official website.