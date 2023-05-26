topStoriesenglish2613730
NTA Announces Dates For NEET UG 2023 Exam For Manipur Candidates On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Official Schedule Here

NTA will conduct NEET UG 2023 on any date between June 3 to June 5 2023 for the candidates who are allotted centres in the state of Manipur.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the official schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 exam for the candidates who are scheduled to appear at examination centres in Manipur. According to the official notification, the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on any date between  June 3 to June 5, 2023.

The NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 examination for the candidates who were alloted exam centres in the state of Manipur where communal clashes took place just days before the scheduled entrance examination. The violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date Time

The NTA will soon release the full schedule for the NEET UG 2023 exam for Manipur state on its official website neet.nta.nic.in, as of now the NEET UG exam will be conducted on any date beteen Jun 3 to June 5. NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in pen-paper mode 

CUET 2023 Exam Dates For Manipur

Along with NEET UG, NTA has also decided the dates for Common University Entrance Test UG and PG 2023 exams. As per the official notification, CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in CBT mode (Computer Based Test) on 05, 06, 07, 08 June 2023 and CUET PG will be conducted on from 05 to 17 June 2023.

"The option to change the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) - 2023 and CUET (UG) - 2023 due to the law & order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not for these examinations," stated NTA in the official notice.

 

