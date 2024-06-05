Advertisement
NEET UG RESULT 2024

NTA NEET UG Result 2024 Declared At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET UG 2024: The NTA NEET UG scorecards are now available at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. 67 candidates secure rank 1, scroll down for more information.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET UG 2024: The NEET 2024 Result has been released by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test results for undergraduate programmes can be viewed at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the NTA NEET official website. Additionally, the results can be seen at neet.ntaonline.in. 

On June 3, 2024, the final answer key was made available. According to the past trends, the results are announced soon after the final answer key is made available. The entrance exam for NEET UG was held on May 5, 2024. On May 29, the provisional answer key was made available, and on June 1, 2024, the objection window was closed.

NEET UG 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to NTA NEET's official website.
  • Click the link to the NEET 2024 scorecard that is on the homepage.
  • After entering your login information, click "Submit."
  • The scorecard you have will appear on the screen.
  • Download the page and review the scorecard.

NEET UG 2024; direct link here

NEET UG 2024: Passing percentage

This year, there were 2406079 students registered for the NEET-UG exam, which was the highest number. Of these, 2333297, or 96.9%, had taken the examination, and out of them, 13162686, or 56.4% of the candidates, had passed. At 56.2%, the passing percentage is essentially similar from the previous year.

