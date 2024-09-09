NTA UGC NET Answer Key Objection 2024 Ends Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: The objection window for the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key closes today, September 9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional UGC NET Answer Keys along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses for the exams conducted on August 21, 22, and 23. Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key can log in to their dashboard on the official website and submit their objections. NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2024 Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects across various cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on September 7, and candidates have until 11:50 PM today to submit objections. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question must be paid by candidates for each objection raised.

As per the NTA, "The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 09th September 2024 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,"

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the NTA website at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key' link, log in with your Application Number, Date of Birth, and security pin, then submit.

Step 3: Select "View Answer Sheet" to check marked responses. To challenge the answer keys, click "Challenge."

Step 4: Question IDs will be shown in sequence.

Step 5: The challenged Option IDs will be displayed.

Step 6: To modify claims, click 'Modify your Claims,' or select 'Final Submit.'

Step 7: Once saved, your Challenges will be displayed on the screen.

The NTA has released the UGC NET answer key for the exams held on August 21, 22, and 23. Answer keys for the remaining exam dates, from August 27 to September 4, are expected to be released soon.

Candidates can submit feedback on the answer key until 11:50 PM via the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Each question in the exam carries two marks, with two (+2) marks awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Unanswered or unattempted questions, as well as those marked for review, will not receive any marks. Candidates must select only one option to answer each question.