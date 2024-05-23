Advertisement
ODISHA RESULT 2024

Odisha Board CHSE Class 12th Results To Be OUT On 26 May At chseodisha.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

Odisha Board Result 2024: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary will announce the Odisha 12th Plus Two Results at 4.30 pm on May 26. Students who took the exam can download the results from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Odisha Board Result 2024: The Odisha Plus Two results will be announced by the council in the afternoon on May 26, 2024 . Students who took the exam can download the results from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in. The results for all three streams—Arts, Commerce, and Science will be announced. The council announced the CHSE Odisha Result 2024 date and time, stating that results for all streams will be declared on the same day at 4.30 pm. Students can view the results on the official website, andorissaresults.nic.in. The results will be available to students through their HS School e-space and the Digilocker.

This year, the CHSE Odisha 12th exams were conducted from February 16, 2024, to March 20, 2024, and as many as 3,84,597 students appeared in the Class 12 examinations this year.

Odisha Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the CHSE's official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the 'Odisha CHSE Result 2024' link.

Step 3: A login window for Odisha CHSE Result 2024 will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the Odisha CHSE Results. Take a printout for future reference.

To pass the Odisha Class 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject, including theory and practicals. Those who fail to pass will be entitled to take the CHSE Odisha Board compartment exams. The specifics of the CHSE compartment exams will be shared when the results are declared.

