Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Amid Cyclone Dana- Check Details Here

Odisha Public Service Commission Exam 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-24, which was set for October 27, due to the approaching Cyclone Dana. Candidates can check the official postponement notice on the OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. The official notification reads that,"In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'Dana', the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24, scheduled for 27.10.2024, is hereby postponed. The new date for the OPSC Preliminary Examination 2023 will be announced after 7 days.” The Odisha Civil Services selection process includes three key stages: the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Interview. The Preliminary Exam, which is the initial stage, consists of two papers, each lasting two hours. The total marks for this exam are 499, and negative marking is applied for wrong answers.

The storm is forecasted to continue its northwest trajectory, strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 24. It is expected to make landfall between northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts, specifically between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha), during the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25, 2024, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

As Cyclone 'Dana' developed over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the Odisha government intensified efforts to evacuate coastal residents and dispatched 288 rescue teams to vulnerable areas across 14 districts, officials said. The state has already deployed 19 NDRF teams, 51 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and 178 Fire Services teams, with an additional 40 teams sent to assist in impacted regions. On Wednesday morning, the Indian Air Force airlifted 150 NDRF personnel and relief materials to Bhubaneswar using two aircraft.

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) website.

On the homepage, navigate to the "Candidate Corner."

Select the recruitment link and enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and download the admit card for future reference.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced that schools and educational institutions in several parts of the state will remain closed, following an advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal coast by October 24.