pseb.ac.in PSEB 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Here's How To Download Punjab Board Class 10th Result If Website Crashed

PSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Result 2023. Punjab Board Class 10 results to be declared today at 11:30 am. Often websites crash due to heavy traffic so scroll down for some alternative ways to check scores. Candidates can check the results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Class 10th results will be declared on May 26, 2023. This year Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

All the examinations were of three hours except for computer science, sports, physical education and NSFQ subjects. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state.

Punjab Board 10th Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Get out your phone and fire up your texting program.

- Type PB10 <roll number> in the message box.

- Send the message to 5676750

- You will receive a message with your PSEB 10th Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

PSEB Results 2023: Here's How To Check PSEB 10th Results Via DigiLocker

- Login to the DigiLocker App using your Username and Password

- Add your Aadhar Number.

- Click on the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar

- You will be redirected to a new page which will give u two options

- In the first option, select ‘Punjab School Education Board’

- In the next option, choose Marksheet i.e. PSEB 10th Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.

- You will be redirected to a page that will ask you to enter the Year of passing and roll number

- Fill in the details mentioned on your PSEB 10th Admit Card

- After clicking on ‘Get Document’ Punjab 10th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.

- Click on the Save to Locker button to save these documents in your DigiLocker account.