RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply For Over 400 Posts On opportunities.rbi.org.in- Check Eligibility, Salary, Steps To Register Here

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistants. The application process has commenced and will remain open until October 4. In this recruitment drive, RBI intends to fill a total of 450 Assistant vacancies.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

- Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens or subjects of Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees who arrived in India before January 1, 1962.

- Age Limit: Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years old as of September 1, meaning they should be born between September 2, 1995, and September 1, 2003, inclusive. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

- Minimum Educational Qualification: Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate. This degree should be obtained by September 1, 2023. There is no minimum marks requirement for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, but they should have a bachelor's degree in the pass class. Ex-servicemen should have at least 15 years of defense service or graduation or matriculation or its equivalent examination.

- Language Proficiency: Candidates applying for a post in a specific recruiting office should be proficient in the official/local language(s) of the state under that office, which includes reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the language.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

- Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice Questions) with sections in English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

- Main Examination (Multiple Choice Questions) with sections in Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

- Language Proficiency Test (LPT) for those who qualify in the main examination.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

- SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: ₹50 plus 18% GST

- GEN/OBC/EWS: ₹450 plus 18% GST

- Staff: No application fee is required.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Here's How To Apply

- Visit the official RBI website.

- Click on the 'Online Application' link on the advertisement page.

- Fill in the necessary details accurately on the registration page.

- Click on the 'Complete Registration' button.

- Select your desired payment option and complete the payment process.

- Submit your application.

- Download the registered application for future reference.

Please make sure to avoid errors during the application process as mistakes can lead to application rejection. For more details, refer to the official notification.