RBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here Is How To Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer declared the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th on the official website today June 2. Students who appeared for the RBSE 10th exam 2023 can check their scorecards directly on the link given below. Rajasthan Education Minister Dr Bulaki Das Kallar took to Twitter to inform about the date and time of the declaration of the result. However, due to heavy traffic for the result, the official website crashed. Hence, students are requested to check results via alternative methods.

RBSE 10th Result Date, Time

RBSE 10th Result 2023 was declared on June 2, 2023, at 1 pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exams 2023, can check and download their BSER Ajmer 10th Results 2023 from the official website. However, as the website is currently crashed due to heavy traffic on the site, students can check their results from either SMS or Digilocker.

RBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS

Type “RJ10” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.

RBSE Class 10th Result: How To Check Result Via Digilocker

STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number

STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.

STEP 4: Login using your required information.

STEP 5: Click on Rajasthan under the ‘education’ tab.

STEP 6: Select the option of 10th exam result 2023.

STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.