RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM On rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

RBSE Result 2024: Rajasthan Class 5th and 8th results will be declared today (May 30) at 3 p.m. The Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan will hold a press conference to announce the RBSE 5th and 8th grade results, and students' grades will be available on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The RBSE Class 5 examination began on April 30 and concluded on May 4. Papers were held in single shifts from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Class 8 took place from March 28 to April 4, with papers from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This year, over 14 lakh students sat the Class 5 exam, with another 13 lakh taking the Class 8 exam.

The RBSE 5th and 8th results will be announced during a press conference, along with pass percentages, candidate numbers, and other information. The Department of Education will not publish the toppers list.

RBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Open the Class 5 and 8 test pages.

Go to the Class 5 or 8 results page.

Enter your login information and submit.

The result will be provided on the next page.

RBSE Result 2024: Last year trends

Last year, 97.30% of students passed the Class 5 final exam, up from 95.37% the year before. This year's Class 5 and Class 8 pass percentages will be released alongside the results.