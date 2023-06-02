RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to inform about the date and time of the declaration of the result.

"Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan 10th Class Result will be released tomorrow at 1 PM on Shiksha Sankul. My best wishes in advance to all the candidates," tweeted Kalla.

Often result websites are crashed when the results are out due to excessive traffic, so here are some of the alternative methods to check your scorecard.

RBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS

Type “RJ10” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.

RBSE Class 10th Result: How To Check Result Via Digilocker

STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number

STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.

STEP 4: Login using your required information.

STEP 5: Click on the Rajasthan under the ‘education’ tab.

STEP 6: Select the option of 10th exam result 2023.

STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.

RBSE 10th Result Date, Time

RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be declared on June 2, 2023 at 1pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared fpr the Rajsthan Board Class 10th Exams 2023, will be able to check and download their BSE Ajmer 10th Results 2023 from the official website.

RBSE Board Result 2023: 12th Result Declared

BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.