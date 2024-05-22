Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10th Result To Be OUT SOON At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RBSE Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 results soon. According to media reports, the board has completed the evaluation of the answer sheets, and the class 10 results are expected to be announced this week. However, the timing and date of the RBSE 10th results 2024 have yet to be formally confirmed. Students can check their Rajasthan Board class 10 results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, by entering their roll number, date of birth, and registration number on their admit card. Students must pass the Rajasthan Board exams with a minimum score of 33%.

Rajasthan Board students must obtain their respective schools' original RBSE class 10 marksheet. These mark sheets should be used in the future admissions process.

RBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the "Class 10th Result 2024" link.

Step 3: Enter the required information, such as your date of birth and roll number, and then press the submit button.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Mark Sheet for future reference.

RBSE Result 2024: Last year trends

The Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination was passed by 90.49 percent of students in 2023. Girls pass at 91.3%, while boys pass at 89.78%.

Students who do not meet the necessary marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process, as the board will not hold a supplementary exam.