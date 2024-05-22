Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751376
NewsEducation
RBSE

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10th Result To Be OUT SOON At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: The RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to March 30 this year, scroll down for more information.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10th Result To Be OUT SOON At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RBSE Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 results soon. According to media reports, the board has completed the evaluation of the answer sheets, and the class 10 results are expected to be announced this week. However, the timing and date of the RBSE 10th results 2024 have yet to be formally confirmed. Students can check their Rajasthan Board class 10 results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, by entering their roll number, date of birth, and registration number on their admit card. Students must pass the Rajasthan Board exams with a minimum score of 33%.

Rajasthan Board students must obtain their respective schools' original RBSE class 10 marksheet. These mark sheets should be used in the future admissions process.

RBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the "Class 10th Result 2024" link.

Step 3: Enter the required information, such as your date of birth and roll number, and then press the submit button.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Mark Sheet for future reference.

RBSE Result 2024: Last year trends

The Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination was passed by 90.49 percent of students in 2023. Girls pass at 91.3%, while boys pass at 89.78%.

Students who do not meet the necessary marks in one or two subjects can apply for the scrutiny process, as the board will not hold a supplementary exam.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!