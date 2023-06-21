topStoriesenglish2624671
REET Result 2023: REET Level 2 Result, Scorecard To Be Released Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

REET Result 2023: REET Result is expected to release soon for the Level 2 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for updates on REET Level 2 results 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

REET Result 2023: REET Result 2023 for the Level 2 test is due soon. The Rajasthan Board will publish the Rajasthan Eligibility Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Examination for Teachers, REET Mains Exam 2023 Result on a subject-by-subject basis. Candidates who took the exam are encouraged to keep monitoring the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for REET Level 2 results 2023 updates.

 

English, Hindi, Science Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi will be available on the REET Level 2 scoreboard. On June 16, the RSMSSB announced the Social Studies scorecard.

REET Result 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSER, Rajasthan - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page there is a link saying the "REET 2023 result". Click the result link.

Step 3: Enter credentials such as the roll number for level I and the roll number and date of birth for level II results of REET.

Step 4: The screen will display the result of REET 2023.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or printout of the REET result 2023 for future reference

RSMSSB has not yet declared a REET Re date. However, sources indicate that the result will be released this week. Because the Social Studies marksheet is already available, candidates should expect the results of additional subjects to be available soon.

 

