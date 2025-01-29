RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Released On THIS Date At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 on January 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2024 can download their hall tickets from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill 733 vacancies. The application process began on September 19 and ended on October 18, 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will hold the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will hold the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on February 2, 2025 (Sunday), from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Candidates will get an additional 10 minutes to complete the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet.

On the exam day, candidates must reach the exam center on time. Entry will be allowed up to 60 minutes before the exam begins, and all candidates must pass a security check before entering the hall.

Candidates must bring their original color Aadhar card along with the admit card. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or unclear, they can carry an alternative ID such as a driver's license, passport, or voter ID with a clear and recent photo.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: Here’s how to download admit card

Go to the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link for "RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Click "Submit" to view your admit card.

Check the details and download your admit card.

The exam will have a single objective-type paper worth 200 marks. It is only a screening test, and the questions will be at the Bachelor's Degree level. The exam will last for 3 hours.