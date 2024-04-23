MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Declared Today At rskmp.in- Check Steps To Download, Pass Percentage Here

MP Board Result 2024: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) announced the Class 5 and 8 results 2024 today at 11:30 a.m. The MP Board scorecards will be made accessible on the official website, rskmp.in, after 12:30 p.m.

Students who took the MP Class 5th and 8th Exams 2024 will need to enter their roll numbers and other login information to view their results. They must obtain at least 33% on the MP Board Exam 2024. If they do not meet this criteria, they may take the MP Board's 5th and 8th Improvement Exams. Additionally, if students are dissatisfied with their grades, they can request a reassessment by paying a revaluation fee.

MP Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit official website rskmp.in.

Log in using the requisite credentials.

Select the result link corresponding to your class (5th or 8th).

Check the result, save it for future reference.

Similarly, 11,79,883 students took the Class 5 exam, and 9,70,701 passed it. The pass percentage was 82.27 percent, a reduction from the previous year's 90.01 percent. Girls passed with 84.32 percent, while boys passed with 80.34 percent.

MP Board Result 2024: Last year data

Last year, 10,66,405 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, and 8,11,433 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 76.09 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 78.86 percent over 73.46 percent.